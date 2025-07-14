Gabapentin linked to increased dementia risk

Among over 26,000 adults studied, those with six or more gabapentin prescriptions had a 29% greater chance of developing dementia and an 85% higher risk of mild cognitive impairment within 10 years. The risks were even higher for people with 12 or more prescriptions.

Need for more studies

While the study doesn't prove gabapentin directly causes these issues, it highlights why doctors should keep an eye on patients' memory and thinking skills if they're using this medication long-term.

Researchers are calling for more studies to fully understand how gabapentin affects the brain over time.