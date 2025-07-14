Revolutionary breast cancer screening technique unveiled
A team at the University of Buffalo has created OneTouch-PAT, a new breast cancer screening tool that uses AI, photoacoustic, and ultrasound imaging to deliver detailed 3D scans in less than a minute.
The process is simple and pain-free—patients just stand and gently press their breast against a window, skipping the usual mammogram discomfort.
How the new system works
In tests with 65 people (most had breast cancer), OneTouch-PAT's AI-enhanced images accurately spotted common cancer types.
By combining two imaging methods and smart software that sharpens details—even in dense tissue—the system gives clear, reliable results.
The technology could make screenings more accessible
OneTouch-PAT could make breast cancer checks faster and way more comfortable for everyone.
With its speed and gentle approach, it might help catch cancers earlier—without the stress or high costs of traditional screenings.
The study was published in IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging, hinting at a future where better screening is within reach for more people.