Revolutionary breast cancer screening technique unveiled

In tests with 65 people (most had breast cancer), OneTouch-PAT's AI-enhanced images accurately spotted common cancer types. By combining two imaging methods and smart software that sharpens details—even in dense tissue—the system gives clear, reliable results.

The technology could make screenings more accessible

OneTouch-PAT could make breast cancer checks faster and way more comfortable for everyone.

With its speed and gentle approach, it might help catch cancers earlier—without the stress or high costs of traditional screenings.

The study was published in IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging, hinting at a future where better screening is within reach for more people.