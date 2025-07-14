Twitter co-founder unveils new app 'Sun Day'

Sun Day and BitChat both use AI coding assistant Goose

Sun Day gives personalized sun exposure tips and uses science-backed models for vitamin D absorption. It's available on iOS and GitHub so more people can try it out.

Both Sun Day and BitChat were built with Goose—an AI coding assistant from Dorsey's company Block—which lets developers focus on making cool features instead of getting stuck in code details.

While BitChat has faced some questions about security, both apps show how Dorsey is blending AI with everyday tools to make tech more accessible.