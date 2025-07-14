OpenAI indefinitely delays release of open-source reasoning AI model
OpenAI has decided to delay its much-anticipated open-source AI model, with no new release date in sight.
Announced on July 12, 2025, this move comes after an earlier postponement and is all about making sure the tech is safe before it's out in the wild.
The model was supposed to let anyone fully customize and run it offline—think more freedom than what you get with typical API tools.
'Once we release the weights, there's no going back'
CEO Sam Altman put it simply: "Once we release the weights, there's no going back."
The team wants to be extra careful about how this powerful tech could be used or misused.
For devs hoping for a playground of possibilities, it's a bummer—but safety checks are taking priority.
Delay amid competition from Alibaba, Moonshot AI
This delay lands just as rivals like Moonshot AI and Alibaba are rolling out their own open-source models.
OpenAI hoped this release would keep them ahead of the pack, but now they're juggling safety concerns while also working on their next-gen GPT-5.