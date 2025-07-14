OpenAI indefinitely delays release of open-source reasoning AI model Technology Jul 14, 2025

OpenAI has decided to delay its much-anticipated open-source AI model, with no new release date in sight.

Announced on July 12, 2025, this move comes after an earlier postponement and is all about making sure the tech is safe before it's out in the wild.

The model was supposed to let anyone fully customize and run it offline—think more freedom than what you get with typical API tools.