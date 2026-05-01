Oxford and Serac study suggests radiotracer may speed endometriosis diagnosis Technology May 01, 2026

Getting diagnosed with endometriosis, an illness that causes chronic pelvic pain and sometimes infertility, can take years and often means surgery.

But now, researchers have come up with some game-changing technology: AI-powered imaging and a new radiotracer scan that may help diagnose endometriosis non-invasively and could reduce the need for surgery if further trials confirm the results.

This could mean quicker answers and a lot less stress for people waiting on a diagnosis.