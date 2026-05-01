Oxford and Serac study suggests radiotracer may speed endometriosis diagnosis
Getting diagnosed with endometriosis, an illness that causes chronic pelvic pain and sometimes infertility, can take years and often means surgery.
But now, researchers have come up with some game-changing technology: AI-powered imaging and a new radiotracer scan that may help diagnose endometriosis non-invasively and could reduce the need for surgery if further trials confirm the results.
This could mean quicker answers and a lot less stress for people waiting on a diagnosis.
Radiotracer matched 16 of 19 cases
A recent study from the Nuffield Department of Women's & Reproductive Health at Oxford and Serac Healthcare tested this radiotracer scan on 20 people, matching surgical results in 16 out of 19 cases, even catching types of endometriosis that regular scans usually miss.
The best part? There were no false alarms.
If the next round of trials goes well, this noninvasive test could seriously speed up diagnosis times and improve care for a lot of people.