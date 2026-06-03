Oxford University secures funding to develop AI personalized cancer vaccines
Oxford University just scored new funding to create personalized cancer vaccines with the help of artificial intelligence.
Their team is using powerful tools like the DAWN supercomputer to sift through massive amounts of cancer and immune data, hoping to find vaccine targets that really get the immune system fighting back.
CIARA guides UK mRNA vaccine design
This UK project brings together over 2,500 people from fields like AI, medicine, and manufacturing. A big part of their work is CIARA, an AI platform that helps them understand tumors and design new vaccines.
Thanks to this support, they're moving ahead with experimental mRNA vaccines and testing whether the AI's predictions work on patient samples.
As project leader Dr. Lennard Lee put it, "What this program has demonstrated in a remarkably short period of time is that the United Kingdom possesses world-class sovereign AI systems. It is now possible to move much faster from AI prediction toward real-world personalized drug development."