Oxford University and SII are making a multi-stage malaria vaccine

The University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India (SII) have signed a major agreement to develop a new multi-stage malaria vaccine. The partnership is aimed at improving outcomes in the global fight against this deadly disease. The deal was announced by Oxford University Innovation (OUI) and SII, which is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume.

Vaccine details R78C vaccine based on 2 antigens The new vaccine, dubbed R78C, is based on two Plasmodium falciparum blood-stage antigens - RIPR and CyPRA. The license agreement will allow SII to assist in the continued development, large-scale manufacture, and possible future commercialization of this multi-stage vaccine candidate. Simon Draper, Professor of Vaccinology and Translational Medicine at Oxford University, emphasized the importance of this agreement in their efforts to create a highly effective malaria vaccine.

Strategy Collaboration ensures successful vaccines can be manufactured at scale Draper said the collaboration with SII is key to ensuring that if successful, such vaccines can be manufactured at scale and made accessible. He explained their strategy for the new vaccine: "By combining multiple antigens that target different stages of the parasite lifecycle, we aim to achieve stronger and longer-lasting protection." The partnership also seeks to ensure equitable access to vaccines for low and middle-income countries.

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