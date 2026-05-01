Pacific Kelvin wave lifts waters 13.5°F, could spark El Nino
A massive Kelvin wave is rolling through the Pacific Ocean, making water temperatures jump as much as 13.5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.
Scientists say this could kick off a powerful El Nino, which tends to affect global weather patterns.
NOAA explains that Kelvin waves are huge pulses of warm water that move along the equator when winds suddenly shift.
Michelle L'Heureux says wave rivals 1997
This year's Kelvin wave stands out because it looks a lot like the one in the 1997 super El Nino.
With ocean temperatures now even higher than before, experts like NOAA's Michelle L'Heureux are keeping a close eye on what happens next:
"The current Kelvin wave is impressive and, by some measures we look at, it is rivaling the one we saw in 1997," she notes.
Basically, if you notice weird weather this year, this wave might be why.