Pacific Kelvin wave lifts waters 13.5°F, could spark El Nino

Michelle L'Heureux says wave rivals 1997

This year's Kelvin wave stands out because it looks a lot like the one in the 1997 super El Nino.

With ocean temperatures now even higher than before, experts like NOAA's Michelle L'Heureux are keeping a close eye on what happens next:

"The current Kelvin wave is impressive and, by some measures we look at, it is rivaling the one we saw in 1997," she notes.

Basically, if you notice weird weather this year, this wave might be why.