Patreon and Cloudflare block AI bots from scraping creators' content
Technology
Patreon is stepping up to protect its creators by blocking AI bots from grabbing their content for training purposes.
It has teamed up with Cloudflare and is using new tech to keep these bots out, especially after recent updates made more content visible and vulnerable.
Patreon reports 0 AI training access
Patreon says it has cut bot access from thousands per week to 0 during testing, which is a big win for creators.
Bots that help users find Patreon are still allowed, but those used for AI training are now blocked.
product chief Drew Rowny summed it up nicely: "Creators deserve a meaningful say in how their work is used by AI companies."