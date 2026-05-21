Pavan Duggal warns Google AI search may cut publishers' earnings
Google's AI Search update and publishers are pretty uneasy.
The tool scans blogs, news sites, and social posts to give you instant answers, so you might not click through to the original articles anymore.
Cyberlaw expert Pavan Duggal pointed out that this shift could seriously cut into publishers' earnings since people may just read quick AI summaries instead of full stories.
Copyright rules unclear for AI
Duggal also explained that using copyrighted content for AI training or summaries could break traditional copyright laws.
A recent American court has said this kind of use isn't always "fair use" and might actually count as copyright infringement.
Without clear rules or compensation deals, publishers face a lot of uncertainty as AI changes how we all consume news online.