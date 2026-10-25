Pennsylvania mandates labels on AI-generated ads
What's the story
Pennsylvania has become one of the first states in the US to require disclosures on artificial intelligence (AI)-generated advertisements. The new law, signed by Governor Josh Shapiro on Thursday, mandates any ad that has been "significantly modified or generated by artificial intelligence" to include a label. This applies to all forms of advertising content, including still images, videos, audio, or text.
Information
Applicability of the law
The new law's requirement for AI-generated ad disclosures isn't limited to Pennsylvania alone. It applies if they are set to air in Pennsylvania, meaning commercials created in other states will also have to include these disclosures.
Ambiguities
Loopholes in the law
Despite being a pioneering move, the new law isn't without its loopholes.
For instance, the term "significantly modified" is quite subjective and open to interpretation.
There are also exceptions for content that is "evidently fictional," or falls under "parody, satire, commentary or criticism."
However, what constitutes "evidently fictional" remains unclear under this legislation.