Pentagon shifts to AI startups after Anthropic supply chain blacklist
Technology
After calling Anthropic a "supply-chain risk" and briefly blacklisting them, the Pentagon is now turning to smaller artificial intelligence (AI) startups for fresh tech solutions.
This move opens doors for companies like Smack Technologies and EdgeRunner AI, making the military less dependent on just one big player.
Smack Technologies, EdgeRunner gain Pentagon access
Smack Technologies won a Marine Corps contract and later saw its path to production accelerated, while EdgeRunner AI is getting faster access and more attention from the Navy.
The Pentagon's push for new partners shows it's serious about diversifying (and speeding up) AI innovation in defense.