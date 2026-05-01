Pentagon teams with major tech firms to expand military AI
The Pentagon is joining forces with NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon, and Reflection AI to ramp up its use of artificial intelligence in secret military networks.
This comes after a split with Anthropic over usage rules, and marks a big step toward using AI for things like data crunching in combat and even autonomous weapons.
Cameron Stanley says AI speeds decisions
Cameron Stanley, the Pentagon's chief digital and AI officer, says these new tools will help the military make faster, smarter decisions in tough situations.
NVIDIA is promising powerful AI tech that follows US laws, and Amazon says it will continue supporting the department's modernization efforts and building AI solutions.
The Pentagon also wants to avoid relying on just one company, so it's spreading out its partnerships to keep things secure and flexible.