Pentagon vs AI lab: Why US military is at crossroads
Pentagon officials are reviewing whether to label AI startup Anthropic a "supply chain risk," which could force military contractors to stop using its tech.
The clash? Pentagon wants full, no-limits access to AI for things like weapons and intel, but Anthropic says no—its safeguards aren't up for negotiation.
Pentagon threatens to cut $200 million contract with Anthropic
Things heated up after Anthropic questioned if its Claude AI was used in the raid that captured Venezuela's president—a move that signaled unease about military applications.
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, speaking to Fox News Digital, said the department needs partners "willing to help our warfighters in any fight," and officials are even talking about canceling Anthropic's $200 million contract.
Of 4 AI labs, only 1 agreed to all terms
Of four big AI labs approached by the Pentagon, one agreed to all terms, two are somewhat flexible, but only Anthropic is holding firm on limits.
The company says it cares about national security but won't drop its safety rules.