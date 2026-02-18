Pentagon's $200 million AI deal with Anthropic hangs in balance
The Pentagon might cut off Anthropic, the company behind the AI model Claude, because of disagreements over how their tech should be used in military operations.
The Pentagon wants full access for things like intelligence and weapons development, but Anthropic has set limits—especially against using Claude for autonomous weapons and mass surveillance.
Claude's unique status and potential fallout
Claude is currently the only AI approved for classified Pentagon networks, making Anthropic a key player under a $200 million contract.
If labeled a "supply chain risk," Anthropic could be blocked from working with defense contractors, which would complicate military projects since other AIs aren't ready yet.
This standoff could shape how future tech companies work with the government—and highlights the tricky balance between ethics and national security.