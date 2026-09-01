Penumbral lunar eclipse February 20-21 2027 visible across 5 continents
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers! The next penumbral lunar eclipse is happening overnight on February 20-21, 2027.
During this subtle event, the moon slips through earth's outer shadow (the penumbra), so you'll notice a gentle dimming, not a dramatic blackout.
This eclipse will be visible across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.
It's a cool follow-up to August's partial lunar eclipse (which India missed out on).
India viewing Feb 21 2:42-6:43 IST
If you're in India and want to catch it live, set your alarms for the early hours, starting at 2:42am IST on February 21.
The peak happens around 4:42am and wraps up by 6:43am IST.
Cities like New Delhi will get the full show before sunrise, so grab your friends or family for some pre-dawn moon gazing!