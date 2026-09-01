Penumbral lunar eclipse February 20-21 2027 visible across 5 continents

Heads up, sky-watchers! The next penumbral lunar eclipse is happening overnight on February 20-21, 2027.

During this subtle event, the moon slips through earth's outer shadow (the penumbra), so you'll notice a gentle dimming, not a dramatic blackout.

This eclipse will be visible across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

It's a cool follow-up to August's partial lunar eclipse (which India missed out on).