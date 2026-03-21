People are selling their daily lives to AI companies

Quick cash or privacy risk?

Louw earned $14 for a simple walking video, while Tigga pulls in over $100 a month just by sharing ambient sounds.

In Chicago, Ramelio Hill sold his phone chats for extra income.

But there's a flip side: selling your data can mean giving up control, opening the door to privacy risks like deepfakes or unwanted ads.

As one researcher warned, this work can provide short-term monetary benefit but offers little long-term security, so while the money is nice now, the future is less certain.