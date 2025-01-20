Perfect guide on how to manage WhatsApp notifications on Android
What's the story
Taming the wild beast of WhatsApp notifications can make your messaging experience on Android a whole lot more peaceful.
Muting group chats or individual conversations lets you regain control of your attention.
This guide will teach you how to mute and unmute specific chats, so you can be sure you're only getting interrupted by the important stuff.
Mute steps
Muting chat notifications made easy
To mute WhatsApp notifications on Android, first open the app and navigate to Chats.
Long-press the chat you want to mute until a green circle appears, then tap the bell icon at the top.
You'll be asked to choose how long to mute notifications: eight hours, one week, or always. Confirm your selection by tapping OK.
Unmute steps
Unmuting with simplicity
To unmute a chat, long-press the conversation in the Chats tab until it's selected.
Spot the bell icon with a line through it at the top of your screen and tap it. This instantly unmutes the chat.
If you muted notifications through chat settings, open the specific chat, tap on the contact or group name at the top, navigate to Notifications settings, and disable "Mute notifications."