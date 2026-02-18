Perplexity ditches ads to focus on subscriptions and enterprise sales

Perplexity, the AI search startup, is dropping ads to focus on paid subscriptions and selling to businesses. The company said revenue grew 4.7x last year. Perplexity said it will not put ads inside its chatbot answers.

User trust is a big concern for Perplexity The company says user trust drove this move—leaders worry that ads could make people question if AI answers are really unbiased.

Now Perplexity joins Anthropic in staying ad-free, while OpenAI's ChatGPT is starting to test ads.

Targeting professionals with enterprise sales push Perplexity is now targeting professionals like finance experts and doctors with its enterprise sales push.

The results? Their yearly recurring revenue grew to $200 million by October 2025.