Perplexity unveils 'Time Machine' to help AI predict future events
What's the story
Perplexity has launched a new tool, the Time Machine, to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The innovative feature is integrated into Perplexity's Search and Context APIs. It allows developers to freeze the internet on any date within the last year, enabling them to train AI agents for real-world event predictions. The announcement was made by Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas on November 25, 2026.
Tool utility
Time machine addresses the challenge of testing AI's predictive abilities
The Time Machine tool addresses the challenge of testing an AI's ability to predict real-world events.
Normally, if you ask an AI about a past election result or corporate earnings, it can just search the live web for answers.
This is where the Time Machine comes in. It restricts what the AI can see to a specific past date, allowing developers to evaluate its predictions against actual outcomes.
Functionality
How to use Time Machine
Perplexity's crawler saves a dated copy of each webpage it visits, creating a version history for every link.
Developers can then use this feature by adding a snapshot_as_of timestamp with a time zone to their API request.
The Search function pulls only pages published or crawled by that cutoff, even replacing updated pages with older saved versions if necessary.
Performance comparison
Perplexity tested Time Machine against Exa snapshot
Perplexity tested the Time Machine against rival Exa Snapshot across three sets of 1,000 queries on random topics, news, and prediction markets.
The results were impressive, with Time Machine returning publication dates on 98.8% to 99.5% of pages compared to Exa's 66.1% to 77.7%.
In a random test, only 0.25% of Time Machine pages across 18 queries leaked future information versus Exa's higher rate at 1.10%.
Market presence
Pricing and competition
The Time Machine tool is now available for existing Perplexity API users without any additional setup or fee.
It costs the same as standard calls: $5 per 1,000 Search requests and $1 per 1,000 Context URL fetches.
The launch comes a day after Epochal, a start-up by three xAI co-founders, unveiled a rival called Time Portal.
Twitter Post
Srinivas's post
We're building a time machine for the internet.— Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) November 25, 2026
Perplexity Time Machine shows a model the web exactly as it was on any date you pick. This allows you to post-train agents that can be good at predicting the future.
Live today in our Search and Context APIs. pic.twitter.com/PWMt1juX82