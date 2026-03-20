Perplexity turns your fitness data into AI insights

Perplexity AI is making a major push into the healthcare sector with its latest feature, Perplexity Health. The innovative tool integrates medical records, lab reports, and wearable data to provide personalized artificial intelligence (AI) insights. The new offering aims to give users a comprehensive view of their health by bringing together various aspects like biomarkers, fitness stats, and long-term trends in one place.

Advanced AI Personalized health insights through AI What sets Perplexity Health apart from regular fitness apps is its advanced use of AI. The tool can answer health-related queries by using your own records, such as blood test results, activity levels, or sleep data. It also combines this information with general medical knowledge to provide a more comprehensive response. This unique feature makes it an invaluable resource for personalized health insights and recommendations.

Data connectivity Integration with popular health platforms Perplexity Health integrates with a number of popular health platforms, including Apple Health. This means data from devices like the Apple Watch can be directly fed into the system. The tool also supports Fitbit, Ultrahuman, and Withings, with plans to add more integrations such as Oura in the future. This wide-ranging compatibility ensures that users can get personalized insights from their existing health data across different platforms.

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User empowerment More than just data interpretation Perplexity Health isn't just about summarizing data; it can also act on it. Its agent feature, Perplexity Computer, lets users generate personalized fitness routines, nutrition plans, and other recommendations based on their health profile. This capability empowers users to take control of their health journey by providing tailored guidance that goes beyond mere data interpretation.

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