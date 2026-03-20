Perplexity turns your fitness data into AI insights
What's the story
Perplexity AI is making a major push into the healthcare sector with its latest feature, Perplexity Health. The innovative tool integrates medical records, lab reports, and wearable data to provide personalized artificial intelligence (AI) insights. The new offering aims to give users a comprehensive view of their health by bringing together various aspects like biomarkers, fitness stats, and long-term trends in one place.
Advanced AI
Personalized health insights through AI
What sets Perplexity Health apart from regular fitness apps is its advanced use of AI. The tool can answer health-related queries by using your own records, such as blood test results, activity levels, or sleep data. It also combines this information with general medical knowledge to provide a more comprehensive response. This unique feature makes it an invaluable resource for personalized health insights and recommendations.
Data connectivity
Integration with popular health platforms
Perplexity Health integrates with a number of popular health platforms, including Apple Health. This means data from devices like the Apple Watch can be directly fed into the system. The tool also supports Fitbit, Ultrahuman, and Withings, with plans to add more integrations such as Oura in the future. This wide-ranging compatibility ensures that users can get personalized insights from their existing health data across different platforms.
User empowerment
More than just data interpretation
Perplexity Health isn't just about summarizing data; it can also act on it. Its agent feature, Perplexity Computer, lets users generate personalized fitness routines, nutrition plans, and other recommendations based on their health profile. This capability empowers users to take control of their health journey by providing tailored guidance that goes beyond mere data interpretation.
Data security
Commitment to accuracy and privacy
Perplexity AI is committed to ensuring the accuracy of its tool by relying on established medical sources. The company claims its responses are based on clinical guidelines and peer-reviewed research. To further this effort, it has formed an advisory board of doctors and researchers to monitor the system's performance. Privacy is also a major concern for Perplexity; all health data is encrypted, users control what information they share, and none of it is used to train AI models or sold to third parties.