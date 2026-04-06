Peter Steinberger's OpenClaw called 'the next ChatGPT' by Jensen Huang
OpenClaw, an AI assistant by Austrian developer Peter Steinberger, is making waves in China by handling job applications, emails, and reservations on its own.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang even called it "the next ChatGPT."
Since launching globally in late 2024, OpenClaw has quickly become a go-to tool for young people in China, especially since similar Western AIs are blocked there.
China grants boost OpenClaw, 23,000 exposed
OpenClaw's rise is thanks to China's tech-friendly vibe and government support: cities like Shenzhen and Wuxi have offered grants to boost its use. Big players like Alibaba and Tencent have also jumped on board.
While the AI is super helpful for navigating a tough job market, experts warn that its need for lots of personal data has led to security risks; nearly 23,000 users had their systems exposed to potential cyberattacks because of it.