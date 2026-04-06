Peter Steinberger's OpenClaw called 'the next ChatGPT' by Jensen Huang

China grants boost OpenClaw, 23,000 exposed

OpenClaw's rise is thanks to China's tech-friendly vibe and government support: cities like Shenzhen and Wuxi have offered grants to boost its use. Big players like Alibaba and Tencent have also jumped on board.

While the AI is super helpful for navigating a tough job market, experts warn that its need for lots of personal data has led to security risks; nearly 23,000 users had their systems exposed to potential cyberattacks because of it.