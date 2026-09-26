PGIMER to acquire AI assisted mammography for breast cancer detection
Technology
PGIMER is set to acquire an AI-assisted mammography machine, aiming to catch breast cancer signs earlier, especially those tiny, tricky spots in dense tissue.
Dr. Veenu Singla, professor, department of radiodiagnosis and imaging, PGIMER, explains that the AI acts like a second set of expert eyes for resident doctors, making screenings more reliable.
PGIMER offers ₹100 biopsies
PGIMER isn't stopping at AI: they're also using synthesized mammography and advanced biopsies for better diagnosis.
Plus, they've kept costs student-friendly: biopsies here are about ₹100, way less than at private hospitals.
They're even offering minimally invasive treatments for bone tumors, making cutting-edge care more accessible for everyone.