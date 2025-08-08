Next Article
Phishing, supply chain issues drive ₹22cr data breach costs
Data breaches are getting pricier in India—this year, the average hit ₹22 crore, up 13% from the previous year, according to IBM.
Phishing was the top culprit behind these incidents (18%), while supply chain and third-party vendor issues weren't far behind at 17%.
Vulnerability exploits made up another 13%.
Research organizations took the biggest blow
Research organizations took the biggest blow, with breach costs averaging ₹28.9 crore. Transportation and industrial sectors also saw high losses.
Even though AI is everywhere now, nearly 60% of affected companies still don't have clear rules for using it safely—highlighting a big gap in digital security.
On a positive note, companies are getting quicker at handling breaches, shaving about two weeks off their response time this year.