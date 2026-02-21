PhonePe now lets you pay bills just by talking to it
PhonePe just dropped a new AI-powered feature that lets you use natural language—think simple voice or text commands—to find stuff and make payments in the app.
Built with Microsoft Foundry, this update ditches old-school menus for a more intuitive, intent-based experience.
You can talk to the app
You can now say things like "Pay Hemanth 20 rupees" or "Recharge FASTag," and the app gets what you mean—no hunting through menus.
The tech runs both on your device and in the cloud, but your personal data stays protected within PhonePe's system.
This feature is rolling out across India via the Global Search Bar, Help Center, and History tab.
Microsoft Foundry powers this new feature
With over 650 million users and 47 million merchants as of late 2025, PhonePe is making digital payments even simpler.
CTO Rahul Chari says this upgrade turns apps into smart helpers that actually get what you want.
Microsoft India's Puneet Chandok called it a big step toward making digital money moves easier for everyone.