Booking a hotel room via PhonePe is a breeze.

Simply head to the "Travel" section, tap on "Hotels" and you'll be redirected to EaseMyTrip's page.

Input your details, choose from a list of hotels based on your preferences, and complete the payment.

PhonePe has partnered with EaseMyTrip for hotel bookings

How to book a hotel room via PhonePe

By Akash Pandey 04:08 pm Dec 08, 202404:08 pm

What's the story PhonePe, a leading fintech platform in India, allows users to book hotel rooms on the go. The platform has a strategic partnership with the online travel tech company EaseMyTrip.com. This partnership gives users access to both domestic and international hotels, along with special offers and benefits, such as competitive pricing and flexible booking options, including free cancellations.

Partnership details

Steps for booking

Open PhonePe and navigate to the "Travel" category. Tap on "Hotels." This will redirect you to EaseMyTrip's webpage, where you can log in instantly using your PhonePe credentials. Note that PhonePe will only share your name and phone number with the service. Enter the location details, check-in and check-out dates, and the number of guests and rooms, and tap "Search."

Information

Price range and preference

The next page displays a list of hotels, allowing you to set your preferred price range, apply filters based on location and user ratings, or sort by popularity or price. Follow the on-screen instructions and complete the payment to book a hotel room.