Photoshop beta adds AI tools for image enhancement, organization
Adobe just dropped a beta update for Photoshop, and it's packed with fresh AI features.
The big news? Generative Upscale lets you boost image resolution up to 8MP without losing detail, while Harmonize automatically matches colors and lighting for smoother composites.
GenAI Model Picker simplifies generative edits
The Remove Tool is now more precise at erasing unwanted stuff, and the new Projects beta helps keep your files organized.
Plus, the GenAI Model Picker gives you more control over generative edits—making complex tasks simpler for everyone, whether you're a pro or just starting out.