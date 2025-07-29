Next Article
Linux Foundation and Cisco join forces to create 'Internet of Agents'
Big news in the AI world: The Linux Foundation is teaming up with Cisco's AGNTCY project, aiming to help different AI agents "talk" to each other more easily.
With support from tech giants like Dell, Google Cloud, Oracle, and Red Hat, the goal is to build an "Internet of Agents" where various AI systems can actually work together—no more digital silos.
AGNTCY is already backed by over 75 companies
AGNTCY brings tools like Agent Discovery (so AIs can find and understand each other) and Secure Messaging (for safe, fast chats—even quantum-safe).
It also includes transparency features for easier debugging.
With over 75 companies already backing it, this project could become a major piece of how future AIs connect and collaborate.