Linux Foundation and Cisco join forces to create 'Internet of Agents' Technology Jul 29, 2025

Big news in the AI world: The Linux Foundation is teaming up with Cisco's AGNTCY project, aiming to help different AI agents "talk" to each other more easily.

With support from tech giants like Dell, Google Cloud, Oracle, and Red Hat, the goal is to build an "Internet of Agents" where various AI systems can actually work together—no more digital silos.