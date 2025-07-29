Photoshop's latest AI features will make your edits way easier
Photoshop just dropped some fresh AI features to make editing way easier.
The big updates: a "Harmonize" tool for seamless blending, sharper AI upscaling, and a smarter object remover.
These are in beta for desktop and web, plus early iOS access—so you can try them out now.
The updates in brief
The Harmonize tool tweaks color, lighting, and shadows so added objects actually look like they belong in your photo.
AI upscaling lets you boost image size (up to 8MP) without losing details—handy for both digital posts and prints.
The improved object remover cleans up scenes more precisely and avoids weird artifacts.
These upgrades mean less fussing with edits and more time being creative—whether you're a pro or just making memes.
Adobe's also adding Content Credentials so edits are traceable, keeping things transparent.
Overall: faster workflows, realer results, and more freedom to experiment!