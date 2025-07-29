How to check if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi

Worried someone might be sneaking onto your Wi-Fi? With so many smart devices at home, keeping your network safe matters more than ever. Here's how to quickly check and lock things down.

Check connected devices Open a browser on any device that's already connected, type in your router's IP (usually 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1), and log in to see a list of all connected devices under "Connected Devices" or "Overview."

If you notice anything unfamiliar, it could mean someone else is using your network.

Change your password If there are devices you don't recognize, change your Wi-Fi password right away—this boots out unwanted guests and keeps things secure.

Most routers also let you block suspicious devices directly from the settings.

Use strong encryption Turn on WPA3 encryption if possible (or WPA2 if not), and set a strong password with at least 12 characters mixing upper/lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.