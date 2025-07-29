Next Article
Samsung's One UI 8 removes bootloader unlocking option
Samsung's new One UI 8 update, rolling out with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, has quietly removed the "OEM Unlocking" option from developer settings.
This means users can no longer unlock their phone's bootloader to install custom ROMs or tweak their devices—Samsung is locking things down worldwide.
What this means for you
This move is a big deal for developers and Android fans who love customizing their phones.
While most people might not notice, it seriously limits what you can do with your device if you like experimenting or running custom software.
It's a clear sign that Samsung wants more control over how its devices are used.