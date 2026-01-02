Pickle 1 AR glasses: Capture your life, hands-free

Pickle OS turns your experiences into searchable memory bubbles, letting the glasses suggest things like rides or reservations based on what you've done before. The lightweight aluminum frame packs the widest full-color AR display in standalone glasses, spatial audio speakers, HD mics, dual batteries for up to 12 hours of use, and fingerprint unlock for privacy.

AI features and privacy

Powered by a Snapdragon chip, Pickle 1 offers proactive AI help while keeping your data secure—everything is processed in isolated hardware and only stored temporarily.

For video calls on Zoom or Teams, it can even generate a photorealistic avatar that mimics your voice in real time.

If you're into futuristic tech that blends memory with convenience, this one's worth keeping an eye on.