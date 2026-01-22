Pilot captures stunning auroras during geomagnetic storm

Canadian pilot Kamil Melnyk caught some jaw-dropping northern lights on video while flying a Boeing 787 over Northern Manitoba, Hudson Bay, and Baffin Island during a strong geomagnetic storm on January 18-19. He recorded time-lapses from 37,000 feet, giving an epic view you just can't get from the ground.

"Colorful tsunamis" from above Melnyk snapped images of the auroras—he described them as "colorful tsunamis breaking over the horizon."

At that altitude, he had a totally clear view of plasma waves lighting up the sky, with city lights and clouds adding extra drama.

Auroras seen way beyond the Arctic Thanks to several solar eruptions, this storm made auroras visible way farther south than usual—from the US Midwest all the way to India.

NOAA even put out alerts since it was the strongest event since May 2024.