Pinterest claims it outpaces ChatGPT in search volume

After a disappointing fourth-quarter performance, Pinterest 's CEO Bill Ready has drawn a comparison between the platform and popular AI chatbot ChatGPT . The move comes as part of his attempt to reframe the narrative around Pinterest's position in the digital landscape. Ready claimed that Pinterest is a major search destination in its own right, even outpacing ChatGPT in terms of search volume.

Search comparison Ready backs search claim with 3rd-party data Ready cited third-party data to back his claim, saying that while ChatGPT handles around 75 billion searches per month, Pinterest sees some 80 billion. These searches generate about 1.7 billion monthly clicks on the platform. "That makes us one of the largest search destinations in the world," Ready said, adding that over half of Pinterest searches are commercial in nature.

Financial results Q4 revenue and earnings fall short of expectations Despite the high search volume, Pinterest's fourth-quarter revenue and earnings fell short of expectations. The company reported a revenue of $1.32 billion, slightly below Wall Street's expectation of $1.33 billion. Its earnings per share stood at 67 cents, compared to the expected 69 cents. The outlook for Q1 2026 also disappointed with projected revenue between $951 million and $971 million, lower than the anticipated $980 million.

Advertisement

User growth Rise in monthly active users but market remains unfazed Despite the financial shortfall, Pinterest reported a 12% year-on-year (YoY) increase in monthly active users to 619 million. This was higher than Wall Street's estimate of 613 million users. However, the market reaction was harsh with shares falling by 20% in after-hours trading. The results highlight a long-standing problem for Pinterest: converting high usage into consistent advertising revenue.

Advertisement