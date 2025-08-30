Pixel 10 series users are facing problems with wireless charging
What's the story
Some early adopters of Google's latest Pixel 10 series have reported problems with wireless charging. The complaints, mainly on Reddit, highlight that certain wireless chargers are not working properly with the new devices. Some users have complained that their devices start charging but then stop after a few seconds or minutes. Others have noted that charging speeds are limited to around 5W on certain chargers. This has been observed with both MagSafe and older Qi chargers, including the Pixel Stand.
Technical details
Qi2 update may be to blame for slower speeds
The issues with slower charging speeds could be related to the Qi2 update and its switch from "EPP" or "extended power profile" to the magnetic power profile (MPP). While both profiles support up to 15W, MPP relies on magnets for proper alignment. This change may explain why older chargers are not working as expected with the Pixel 10 series.
Compatibility concerns
Google may have dropped support for older chargers
The slower charging on the Pixel Stand could be due to Google's semi-proprietary fast charging method being integrated into the Qi2 standard. This suggests that support for previous Pixel Stand methods may have been dropped. However, there is no evidence in the WPC database of a charging limit for non-Qi2 chargers with the Pixel 10 series. To avoid these issues, it's recommended to use a Qi2-certified charger for full-speed wireless charging.