The problems include intermittent charging

Pixel 10 series users are facing problems with wireless charging

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:49 pm Aug 30, 202505:49 pm

What's the story

Some early adopters of Google's latest Pixel 10 series have reported problems with wireless charging. The complaints, mainly on Reddit, highlight that certain wireless chargers are not working properly with the new devices. Some users have complained that their devices start charging but then stop after a few seconds or minutes. Others have noted that charging speeds are limited to around 5W on certain chargers. This has been observed with both MagSafe and older Qi chargers, including the Pixel Stand.