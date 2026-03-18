'PixVideo' AI app ad banned for sexualizing women
A YouTube ad for the PixVideo AI Video Maker app has been removed by its maker, Saeta Tech Ltd., and banned by the U.K.'s ad regulator, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after viewers complained it sexualized women.
The ad showed a woman with a red scribble over her midriff, which were then erased to reveal bare skin, prompting eight complaints about its content.
ASA said ad was 'irresponsible'
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the ad was "irresponsible" and likely to cause serious offense, pointing out that it objectified the woman and suggested non-consensual digital exposure.
This went against PixVideo's own rules, which ban nude content and use AI to block it.
Saeta Tech Ltd. has now removed the ad
Saeta Tech Ltd., trading as PixVideo, said the issue was with how the ad looked, not their app itself.
They've now removed the ad, paused all advertising, and started an internal review.
The ASA told them to make sure future ads are respectful and don't reinforce harmful stereotypes.