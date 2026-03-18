'PixVideo' AI app ad banned for sexualizing women Technology Mar 18, 2026

A YouTube ad for the PixVideo AI Video Maker app has been removed by its maker, Saeta Tech Ltd., and banned by the U.K.'s ad regulator, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after viewers complained it sexualized women.

The ad showed a woman with a red scribble over her midriff, which were then erased to reveal bare skin, prompting eight complaints about its content.