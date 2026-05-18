Pope, Anthropic co-founder to release an encyclical on AI

Pope Leo XIV will release his first-ever encyclical on May 25. The document, titled Magnifica Humanitas (Magnificent Humanity), focuses on the preservation of human dignity in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) . Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah will be present at the launch, highlighting the Vatican's engagement with AI and its implications for church social teachings.

Controversy Olah's presence may signal clashes with Trump administration Olah's presence at the Vatican hints that Pope Leo XIV's stance on AI could become a point of contention with the Donald Trump administration. In February, the Trump administration ordered all US agencies to stop using Anthropic's AI technology and imposed other major penalties for denying unrestricted access to its tech by the military. Anthropic is now suing the administration, claiming illegal retaliation over restrictions on its technology usage.

AI concerns Pope Leo XIV's concerns over AI in warfare Pope Leo XIV has expressed grave concerns over the use of AI in warfare and has called for strict monitoring of its usage. The launch event for Magnifica Humanitas will be a formal affair at the main Vatican auditorium, unlike usual presentations held in the Vatican press room with select officials and invited guests. Two top cardinals, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez and Cardinal Michael Czerny will be the main presenters at this special event.

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