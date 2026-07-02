Portugal launches open model amid Europe's AI sovereignty push

Versatility

Amalia can be used to create custom AI tools

The Amalia model is designed to help businesses, public services, and researchers create their own custom AI tools. It can be used to develop a variety of applications such as virtual museum guides, intelligent teaching assistants, or decision-support tools for the Portuguese Navy. The model runs on top supercomputers (Deucalion and MareNostrum 5), ensuring it has the computational power required for large-scale projects while keeping data secure locally.