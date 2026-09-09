Prasanta Kumar Ghosh warns India's AI plans may exclude dialects
Technology
India is rolling out big plans for AI that understands local languages, but there's a catch: smaller languages and dialects might get left out.
Prasanta Kumar Ghosh from IISc points out that while projects like Vaani have collected nearly 500 hours of data for the Garo language, these efforts are scattered and could actually make the digital divide worse for people who speak less common languages.
Ghosh urges funding, internet access, collaboration
Ghosh says fixing this isn't just about collecting more data, it's about steady funding, better internet access, and boosting digital skills in smaller communities.
He suggests everyone, government, universities, and tech companies, needs to work together so these projects don't fizzle out and all language groups can benefit from AI.