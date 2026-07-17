Prashanth Hospitals Chennai launches ELCA laser for heart blockages

According to a press release from Prashanth Hospitals in Chennai, the hospital just launched a cutting-edge laser procedure called ELCA to tackle tough heart blockages.

This tech uses ultraviolet lasers to clear out stubborn plaque and clots that regular angioplasty can't handle.

Dr. Aravind Duruvasal says ELCA works through a tiny wrist or groin opening, breaking down blockages with both light and sonic waves.