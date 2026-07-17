Prashanth Hospitals Chennai launches ELCA laser for heart blockages
According to a press release from Prashanth Hospitals in Chennai, the hospital just launched a cutting-edge laser procedure called ELCA to tackle tough heart blockages.
This tech uses ultraviolet lasers to clear out stubborn plaque and clots that regular angioplasty can't handle.
Dr. Aravind Duruvasal says ELCA works through a tiny wrist or groin opening, breaking down blockages with both light and sonic waves.
ELCA treats failed angioplasties, calcified lesions
ELCA is especially helpful for patients whose previous angioplasty didn't work, or who have hard-to-treat artery issues like calcified lesions.
It could make treatments more precise and sometimes avoid bigger surgeries.
The facility was kicked off by filmmaker K.S. Ravikumar, with Prashanth Krishna from the hospital group joining the event.