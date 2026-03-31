Prayagraj student Ansh Mishra designs affordable brain-controlled prosthetic hand
Ansh Mishra, an 18-year-old engineering student from Prayagraj, designed a brain-controlled prosthetic hand for his friend Shaheen, who lost hers as a child.
The device picks up signals from the user's arm and can handle basic touch and lift up to 20kg.
With a production cost of ₹40,000 and expected price of ₹90,000, it's way more affordable than most prosthetics out there.
Ansh Mishra runs BRHM for accessibility
Mishra's passion for building machines started early: he used his science exhibition prize money to fund projects and has now racked up 19 awards.
As a BTech student at Allahabad State University, he runs BRHM to make tech more accessible.
After being named Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow Best Young Innovator, he's focused on improving his design and dreams of launching a robotics company that tackles accessibility challenges for people with disabilities.