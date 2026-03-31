Prayagraj student Ansh Mishra designs affordable brain-controlled prosthetic hand Technology Mar 31, 2026

Ansh Mishra, an 18-year-old engineering student from Prayagraj, designed a brain-controlled prosthetic hand for his friend Shaheen, who lost hers as a child.

The device picks up signals from the user's arm and can handle basic touch and lift up to 20kg.

With a production cost of ₹40,000 and expected price of ₹90,000, it's way more affordable than most prosthetics out there.