Preorder Googlebook at Best Buy, get free Pixel Buds 2a
Technology
Preordering a Googlebook at Best Buy gets you a free pair of Google Pixel Buds 2a (valued at $120).
The deal covers all Googlebook models, launching October 4, and you can even trade in your old laptop for extra credit.
Googlebooks are Google's new laptops
Googlebooks are Google's new laptops built to replace Chromebooks. They feature touchscreens, up to 14 hours of battery life, and run on Intel or Qualcomm chips.
Prices start at $899.
Preorders also include three months of YouTube Premium and Photoshop, plus one year of Google AI Pro and 5TB cloud storage, so you're set for work and play right out of the box.