Prepare for 2027's longest total solar eclipse on August 2
Get ready for the longest total solar eclipse of the decade on August 2, 2027!
This rare event will last over six minutes and be visible across parts of South America.
The best views will be in Brazil, Colombia, and Nicaragua as the eclipse travels from the Pacific Ocean to South America.
Why this total solar eclipse is special?
This one's special because the Moon will be extra close to Earth while we're farthest from the Sun—making for a longer, more dramatic show.
If you're along the path of totality, you'll see day turn into night for a few unforgettable minutes.
Just don't forget your eclipse glasses—they're a must for safe viewing!