iPhone 17 Pro leaks show new camera design, expected specs

New design, upgraded telephoto lens

The leaked images hint at a revamped rectangular camera setup with vertically stacked flash, mic, and LiDAR scanner. The Telephoto lens could get a big boost—up to 8x optical zoom.

Pricing in India starts at ₹79,900 for the base model; the new Air replaces Plus at ₹99,900; while the Pro and Pro Max jump to around ₹1,45,000 and ₹1,64,900—showing Apple is definitely shaking up its lineup this year.