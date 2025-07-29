Next Article
iPhone 17 Pro leaks show new camera design, expected specs
Apple's next iPhones are dropping the week of September 8, 2025, with four models lined up: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Fresh leaks have given us an early look at the Pro model's design.
New design, upgraded telephoto lens
The leaked images hint at a revamped rectangular camera setup with vertically stacked flash, mic, and LiDAR scanner. The Telephoto lens could get a big boost—up to 8x optical zoom.
Pricing in India starts at ₹79,900 for the base model; the new Air replaces Plus at ₹99,900; while the Pro and Pro Max jump to around ₹1,45,000 and ₹1,64,900—showing Apple is definitely shaking up its lineup this year.