Dating app Tea exposed 1.1 million private messages, again: Details here

Second data leak from Tea

This leak covers messages from early 2023 to now, all accessed through Tea's internal API.

It's actually the second time user data has been exposed—earlier leaks were even misused on sites like 4chan for ranking games.

With over 1.6 million users on the platform, many are now questioning how safe their info really is.

Tea says they're working with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to investigate what went wrong.