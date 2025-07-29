Dating app Tea exposed 1.1 million private messages, again: Details here
Tea, the dating app built as a safe space for women, just had a major security slip—over 1.1 million private messages were leaked online.
The exposed messages include very personal topics like cheating and abortions, plus shared phone numbers and names.
The breach was discovered by cybersecurity researcher Kasra Rahjerdi and confirmed by 404 Media.
Second data leak from Tea
This leak covers messages from early 2023 to now, all accessed through Tea's internal API.
It's actually the second time user data has been exposed—earlier leaks were even misused on sites like 4chan for ranking games.
With over 1.6 million users on the platform, many are now questioning how safe their info really is.
Tea says they're working with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to investigate what went wrong.