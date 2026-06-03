President Droupadi Murmu launches semiconductor training fab at IISc Bengaluru

IISc semiconductor lab trains 700 yearly

This 3,200-square-foot lab is packed with advanced equipment and cleanroom spaces where up to 700 students a year can get real-world experience in chipmaking and microfabrication.

So far, more than 1,400 students from Scheduled Tribes have already been trained in the broader semiconductor skilling program, and the program has reached learners in more than 30 States and Union Territories, helping participants secure internships, pursue higher education, join research opportunities, and obtain employment in technology and manufacturing sectors.