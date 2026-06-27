Prime Day cuts Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 to $500

Epix Pro Gen 2 training features

The Epix Pro Gen 2 isn't just stylish; it's loaded with practical features like advanced health tracking, a battery that can last up to two weeks, and a "hill score" tool that helps you train smarter on uphill runs.

If you're into outdoor adventures or marathon prep (or just want a solid smartwatch), this is one of the best deals you'll see all year.

Don't sleep on it. The offer ends tonight!