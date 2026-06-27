Prime Day cuts Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 to $500
Technology
Amazon's Prime Day sale is wrapping up today, and the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 smartwatch just got a major price cut, from $1,000 down to $500.
That's 50% off for a fitness-focused watch known for its tough build, bright AMOLED screen, and handy built-in flashlight for late-night runs or hikes.
Epix Pro Gen 2 training features
The Epix Pro Gen 2 isn't just stylish; it's loaded with practical features like advanced health tracking, a battery that can last up to two weeks, and a "hill score" tool that helps you train smarter on uphill runs.
If you're into outdoor adventures or marathon prep (or just want a solid smartwatch), this is one of the best deals you'll see all year.
Don't sleep on it. The offer ends tonight!