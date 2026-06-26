Prime Day ends with Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones at $80
Prime Day is wrapping up with a solid deal: Skullcandy's Crusher Evo headphones are now just $80 (down from $160) for the asphalt colorway until midnight tonight.
If you've been eyeing wireless headphones, this is your window to grab them at half price.
Dual 40mm drivers, adjustable bass
The Crusher Evo packs dual 40mm audio drivers and extra bass for a deeper sound. You can adjust the levels to your own personal preference from the Skullcandy app.
Plus, they're lightweight, foldable, and come with a soft case that is easy to toss in your bag.
Up to 40 hours battery life
No need to worry about running out of juice: These last up to 40 hours on one charge. And if you're in a rush, just 10 minutes of USB-C charging gets you four more hours of playtime.
The asphalt color has the biggest discount during these final Prime Day hours.