Prime Video launches AI lip sync dubbing for 'Maxton Hall'
Technology
Amazon Prime Video just rolled out a cool new AI feature that matches actors' lips to dubbed voices.
Right now, you can see it in action on the English version of the German series Maxton Hall (Seasons one and two), with Season three getting it worldwide on December 9, 2026.
Amazon says Prime Video plans to expand the feature to additional titles in the future.
Prime Video's AI enhances dubbing realism
This tech blends AI and visual effects to make dubbed lines look way more natural: no more awkward lip mismatch.
It builds on Prime Video's earlier experiments with AI dubbing in 2025 (think El Cid: La Leyenda and Mi Mama Lora).
Other big names like Meta and YouTube are also jumping into smart dubbing, making global content feel less lost in translation for everyone.