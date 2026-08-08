'Harm to children...': Prince Harry backs $567M penalty on Meta
What's the story
Prince Harry has reacted to a New Mexico court's decision to impose an additional $567 million fine on Meta. The ruling brings the total penalties against the company in this case to $942 million. The court found that Meta failed to protect children on its platforms, allowing for child sexual exploitation.
Harry's statement
'This is not an accident. It is not a glitch'
In a statement to PEOPLE, the Duke of Sussex said, "For years we've argued that big tech's harm to children was a choice, not some inevitable side effect."
"This is not an accident. It is not a glitch."
"What we've seen in the last 24 hours is what accountability looks like."
"This is what happens when the law finally catches up to decisions made in boardrooms, product meetings, and algorithm reviews, decisions that put social media engagement ahead of safety."
Court ruling
Judge Bryan Biedscheid called Meta a 'public nuisance'
New Mexico's district attorney accused Meta of knowingly allowing its platforms to harm young users.
Judge Bryan Biedscheid called Meta a "public nuisance" and likened it to pollution "that must be abated."
The court also ordered Meta to implement new child safety measures and create a fund to mitigate future harms.
Advocacy work
Harry met with families suing social media platforms
Harry and Meghan Markle have been vocal advocates for online safety through their Archewell Philanthropies.
One of their initiatives, the Parents' Network, helps families whose children have been harmed by online platforms.
Earlier this year, Harry met with families suing social media platforms and thanked them for sharing their stories in pursuit of "truth, justice, and accountability."