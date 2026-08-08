'Harm to children...': Prince Harry backs $567M penalty on Meta

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Duke of Sussex said, "For years we've argued that big tech's harm to children was a choice, not some inevitable side effect."

"This is not an accident. It is not a glitch."

"What we've seen in the last 24 hours is what accountability looks like."

"This is what happens when the law finally catches up to decisions made in boardrooms, product meetings, and algorithm reviews, decisions that put social media engagement ahead of safety."